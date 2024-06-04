Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22646.35

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22646.35 (-2.65%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23179.5 to 22651. Nifty futures are at 22679.0 (-3.11%) & with an open interest change of 7.74% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Nestle India,
Losers: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Coal India
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.13%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.13%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-3.54%), NIFTY PSE at (-3.54%), NIFTY Energy at (-3.15%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23179.5 (-0.36%) , -84.4 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22530.7 on the last day, indicating the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.