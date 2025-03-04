Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 21974.45

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 21982.20 (-0.62%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21986.85 to 21974.45.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 21982.20 (-0.62%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 21986.85 to 21974.45. Nifty futures are at 22123.15 (-0.61%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 21974.45 (-0.62%) , -137.10 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122255.94R222387.17 R322512.79
S121999.09 S221873.47 S321742.24
04 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22124.70 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,124.70. This figure reflects the performance of the index, indicating investor sentiment and market trends. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' data, recent market events, and sector performances. However, based solely on the provided closing price, it marks a specific point in the Nifty 50's movement, potentially signaling bullish or bearish trends based on surrounding market conditions.

