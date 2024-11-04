Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23932.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 23932.95 (-1.53%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24316.75 to 23931.95.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 23932.95 (-1.53%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24316.75 to 23931.95. Nifty futures are at 24023.4 (-1.48%) & with an open interest change of 6.45% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Nov 2024, 10:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 24023.4 (-1.48%) with an open interest change of 6.45% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

04 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.14

04 Nov 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Cipla

Losers: Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hero Motocorp

04 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.41%), NIFTY Energy at (-1.41%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.38%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24315.75 (0.05%) , 11.4 points higher than the previous closing.

04 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124289.0R224372.65 R324377.05
S124200.95 S224196.55 S324112.9
04 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24205.35 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,205.35. This figure represents the index's performance, reflecting the overall market sentiment and economic conditions at that time. It is important to consider this closing price in relation to previous days' performance and any relevant news or events that may have influenced market movements.

