Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23932.95

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 23932.95 (-1.53%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24316.75 to 23931.95. Nifty futures are at 24023.4 (-1.48%) & with an open interest change of 6.45% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.14
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Cipla
Losers: Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hero Motocorp
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.01%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0%) & NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.41%), NIFTY Energy at (-1.41%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.38%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24315.75 (0.05%) , 11.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24289.0
|R2
|24372.65
|R3
|24377.05
|S1
|24200.95
|S2
|24196.55
|S3
|24112.9
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,205.35. This figure represents the index's performance, reflecting the overall market sentiment and economic conditions at that time. It is important to consider this closing price in relation to previous days' performance and any relevant news or events that may have influenced market movements.