Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25181.9

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25174.05 (-0.3%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25287.9 to 25164.7. Nifty futures are at 25380.0 (-0.38%) & with an open interest change of 0.47% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.51%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.19%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.79%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.79%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-0.58%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25181.9 (-0.27%) , -68.2 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25880.8
|R2
|25964.7
|R3
|26289.95
|S1
|25471.65
|S2
|25146.4
|S3
|25062.5
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,796.9 points. This figure represents the index's performance, reflecting the overall market sentiment and the value of the top 50 stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.