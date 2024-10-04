Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25181.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25174.05 (-0.3%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25287.9 to 25164.7.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25174.05 (-0.3%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25287.9 to 25164.7. Nifty futures are at 25380.0 (-0.38%) & with an open interest change of 0.47% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.51%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.19%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.07%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.79%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-1.79%), NIFTY India Manufacturing at (-0.58%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25181.9 (-0.27%) , -68.2 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125880.8R225964.7 R326289.95
S125471.65 S225146.4 S325062.5
04 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25796.9 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,796.9 points. This figure represents the index's performance, reflecting the overall market sentiment and the value of the top 50 stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.

