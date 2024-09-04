Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25089.95

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25099.35 (-0.71%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25133.1 to 25083.8. Nifty futures are at 25175.0 (-0.71%) & with an open interest change of -0.93% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.3%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.1%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.55%), NIFTY Metal at (-1.55%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.23%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25089.95 (-0.75%) , -189.9 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25321.66
|R2
|25364.63
|R3
|25407.56
|S1
|25235.76
|S2
|25192.83
|S3
|25149.86
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,278.7 points. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index and indicates the overall market sentiment on that day.