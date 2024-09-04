Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25089.95

Hello User
Nifty 50 opened at 25089.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25099.35 (-0.71%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25133.1 to 25083.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25099.35 (-0.71%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25133.1 to 25083.8. Nifty futures are at 25175.0 (-0.71%) & with an open interest change of -0.93% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (0.3%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.1%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.09%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.55%), NIFTY Metal at (-1.55%), NIFTY India Digital at (-1.23%) are currently the low performing sectors

04 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25089.95 (-0.75%) , -189.9 points lower than the previous closing.

04 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125321.66R225364.63 R325407.56
S125235.76 S225192.83 S325149.86
04 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25278.7 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,278.7 points. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index and indicates the overall market sentiment on that day.

