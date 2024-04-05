Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22465.25 (-0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22488.05 to 22434.4. Nifty futures are at 22532.15 (-0.35%) & with an open interest change of 0.02% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Realty at (0.78%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.51%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.4%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Metal at (-0.79%), NIFTY IT at (-0.79%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.51%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22514.65 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22601.16
|R2
|22767.68
|R3
|22916.36
|S1
|22285.96
|S2
|22137.28
|S3
|21970.76
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22434.65.
