Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24717.7 (-1.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24851.9 to 24686.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24717.7 (-1.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24851.9 to 24686.85. Nifty futures are at 24711.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.4% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125012.91R225014.93 R325177.96
S124847.86 S224684.83 S324682.81
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25010.9 on the last trading day

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.