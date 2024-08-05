Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24717.7 (-1.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24851.9 to 24686.85. Nifty futures are at 24711.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.4% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25012.91
|R2
|25014.93
|R3
|25177.96
|S1
|24847.86
|S2
|24684.83
|S3
|24682.81
05 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25010.9 on the last trading day