Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 5, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24467.45 (0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24573.2 to 24366.3. Nifty futures are at 24561.7 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24564.8
|R2
|24672.45
|R3
|24771.7
|S1
|24357.9
|S2
|24258.65
|S3
|24151.0
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,457.15. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index, which tracks the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The Nifty 50 is a key indicator of the Indian equity market's health and is widely used by investors to gauge market trends. The closing price indicates market sentiment and can be influenced by various factors, including economic data, corporate earnings, and global market conditions.