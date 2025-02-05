Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23801.75

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23768.85 (0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23807.30 to 23760.90. Nifty futures are at 23832.00 (0.20%) & with an open interest change of 0.06% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.54%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.37%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.59%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.59%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.38%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23801.75 (0.26%) , 62.50 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23608.15
|R2
|23855.25
|R3
|23947.75
|S1
|23268.55
|S2
|23176.05
|S3
|22928.95
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,361.05. This closing figure reflects the index's performance, indicating market sentiment and investor activity on that particular day. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days to identify trends, volatility, or significant movements in the market.