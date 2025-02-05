Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23801.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23768.85 (0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23807.30 to 23760.90.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 5, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23768.85 (0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23807.30 to 23760.90. Nifty futures are at 23832.00 (0.20%) & with an open interest change of 0.06% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.54%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.37%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.35%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.59%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.59%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.38%) are currently the low performing sectors

05 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23801.75 (0.26%) , 62.50 points higher than the previous closing.

05 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123608.15R223855.25 R323947.75
S123268.55 S223176.05 S322928.95
05 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23361.05 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,361.05. This closing figure reflects the index's performance, indicating market sentiment and investor activity on that particular day. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days to identify trends, volatility, or significant movements in the market.

