Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24213.35

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24200.45 (-0.42%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24260.95 to 24193.55. Nifty futures are at 24270.05 (-0.37%) & with an open interest change of -0.37% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.4%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.39%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Services Sector at (-0.62%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24213.35 (-0.37%) , -88.8 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24364.66
|R2
|24442.83
|R3
|24484.66
|S1
|24244.66
|S2
|24202.83
|S3
|24124.66
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24286.5 on the last day.