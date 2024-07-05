Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24213.35

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24200.45 (-0.42%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24260.95 to 24193.55.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24200.45 (-0.42%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24260.95 to 24193.55. Nifty futures are at 24270.05 (-0.37%) & with an open interest change of -0.37% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.4%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.39%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.83%), NIFTY Services Sector at (-0.62%) are currently the low performing sectors

05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24213.35 (-0.37%) , -88.8 points lower than the previous closing.

05 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124364.66R224442.83 R324484.66
S124244.66 S224202.83 S324124.66
05 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24286.5 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 24286.5 on the last day.

