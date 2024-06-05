Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 21884.5 (-5.93%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23179.5 to 21281.45. Nifty futures are at 21908.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.15% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23868.45
|R2
|24473.0
|R3
|25766.5
|S1
|21970.4
|S2
|20676.9
|S3
|20072.35
05 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23263.9 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 23263.9 on the last trading day.