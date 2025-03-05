Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22073.05

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 5, 2025: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22073.05 (-0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22073.05 to 22073.05. Nifty futures are at 22181.05 (-0.05%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22073.05 (-0.04%) , -9.60 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22161.36
|R2
|22203.43
|R3
|22301.81
|S1
|22020.91
|S2
|21922.53
|S3
|21880.46
As of the last recorded data, the Nifty 50 closed at 22119.30. This represents the latest performance of the index, reflecting the overall health of the Indian stock market. Investors and analysts will be looking at this closing price to gauge market trends, potential investment opportunities, and economic indicators moving forward.