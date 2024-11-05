Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Nov 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23995.35 (-1.27%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24316.75 to 23816.15. Nifty futures are at 24114.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.87% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24475.35
|R2
|24646.35
|R3
|24975.95
|S1
|23974.75
|S2
|23645.15
|S3
|23474.15
The Nifty 50 closed at 24,304.35 on the last trading day. This figure reflects the overall performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A close at this level indicates the market's current valuation and sentiment among investors. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance and consider factors such as market trends, sector performance, and economic indicators that may have influenced this closing level.