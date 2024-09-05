Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 25198.7 (-0.32%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25216 to 25083.8. Nifty futures are at 25247.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.19% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25279.85 on the last trading day
