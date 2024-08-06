Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24189.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24337.75 (1.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24356.45 to 24189.5. Nifty futures are at 24356.5 (1.05%) & with an open interest change of -1.95% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (2.25%), NIFTY Auto at (2.23%) & NIFTY Realty at (2.22%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.14%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.14%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.1%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24189.85 (0.56%) , 134.25 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24747.26
|R2
|24776.83
|R3
|25203.61
|S1
|24290.91
|S2
|23864.13
|S3
|23834.56
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24717.7 on the last trading day.