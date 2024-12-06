Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24729.45

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 6, 2024: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24729.45 (0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24729.45 to 24729.45. Nifty futures are at 24764.35 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.37% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24729.45 (0.09%) , 21.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24784.95
|R2
|25102.45
|R3
|25347.15
|S1
|24222.75
|S2
|23978.05
|S3
|23660.55
As of the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,467.45. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian stock market, representing the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The closing price indicates investor sentiment and market trends, which can be influenced by various factors such as economic data, corporate earnings, and global market conditions.