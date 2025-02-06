Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23696.30 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23807.30 to 23680.45.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23696.30 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23807.30 to 23680.45. Nifty futures are at 23772.60 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.50% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23739.25 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,739.25. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index, which represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The closing price is a key indicator of market sentiment and economic conditions, and it can influence investor decisions moving forward.

