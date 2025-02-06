Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23696.30 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23807.30 to 23680.45. Nifty futures are at 23772.60 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.50% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,739.25. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index, which represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The closing price is a key indicator of market sentiment and economic conditions, and it can influence investor decisions moving forward.