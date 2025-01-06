Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24045.8

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24038.9 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24054.35 to 24020.4.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24038.9 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24054.35 to 24020.4. Nifty futures are at 24114.35 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of -0.31% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (1.17%), NIFTY IT at (1.06%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.81%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-1.21%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.21%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.6%) are currently the low performing sectors

06 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24045.8 (0.17%) , 41.05 points higher than the previous closing.

06 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124264.74R224340.82 R324485.19
S124044.29 S223899.92 S323823.84
06 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24188.65 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24188.65. This figure reflects the performance of the Indian stock market and can indicate market trends and investor sentiment. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to consider the context of this closing price, including the day's trading volume, sector performance, and any relevant economic news or events that may have influenced the market.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.