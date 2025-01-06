Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24045.8

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24038.9 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24054.35 to 24020.4. Nifty futures are at 24114.35 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of -0.31% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (1.17%), NIFTY IT at (1.06%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.81%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-1.21%), NIFTY PSE at (-1.21%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.6%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24045.8 (0.17%) , 41.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24264.74
|R2
|24340.82
|R3
|24485.19
|S1
|24044.29
|S2
|23899.92
|S3
|23823.84
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24188.65. This figure reflects the performance of the Indian stock market and can indicate market trends and investor sentiment. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be essential to consider the context of this closing price, including the day's trading volume, sector performance, and any relevant economic news or events that may have influenced the market.