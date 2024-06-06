Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22731.35

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22731.35 (0.49%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22799.5 to 22642.6. Nifty futures are at 22776.7 (0.59%) & with an open interest change of 2.04% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: NTPC, Coal India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
Losers: Hero Motocorp, Hindustan Unilever, Divis Laboratories
The NIFTY PSE at (3.64%), NIFTY Realty at (2.86%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.65%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1%), NIFTY Pharma at (-1%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.63%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22798.6 (0.79%) , 178.25 points higher than the previous closing.
At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22439.29
|R2
|22994.07
|R3
|23317.74
|S1
|21560.84
|S2
|21237.17
|S3
|20682.39
The Nifty 50 index closed at 21884.5 on the last trading day.