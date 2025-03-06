Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 06 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22337.30 (1.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22394.90 to 22067.80.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22337.30 (1.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22394.90 to 22067.80. Nifty futures are at 22441.35 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -2.08% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22082.65 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22082.65. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is composed of 50 major companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A closing price of 22082.65 indicates the current market sentiment and economic conditions influencing these companies. Investors may analyze this figure in the context of market trends, historical performance, and other economic indicators to make informed decisions.

