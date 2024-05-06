Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹22438.5

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 13:40 Nifty 50 was trading at 22438.5 (-0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22588.8 to 22426.75. Nifty futures are at 22541.7 (-0.15%) & with an open interest change of 5.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22438.5 down -0.17% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22426.75 and high of 22588.8
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20891.3 (-0.33%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22487.35 (-0.24%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48948.35, (-0.33%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:363.6
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:127.6
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22700.0, Price:254.05
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:264.55
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:122.15
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:307.15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22628.0 (0.23%) with an open interest change of 4.55% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Pritika Auto Industries (29.8)
Rbm Infracon (506.15)
UJAAS ENERGY ORD (39.8)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Semac Consultants (2102.85)
Uravi T & Wedge Lamps (481.55)
Tips Films (645.15)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20912.25 (-0.23%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22551.95 (0.05%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:49065.2, (-0.23%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:357.5
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:125.95
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22700.0, Price:249.0
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:263.3
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:120.55
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:354.0
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Coal India (22585545), State Bank Of India (19428053) and Tata Steel (15973796)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 06 May 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2210),Grasim Industries (2487),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22592.0 (0.07%) with an open interest change of 5.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.72
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Infosys
Losers: Titan Company, Coal India, Adani Enterprises
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MNC at (0.81%), NIFTY Realty at (0.7%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.47%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-2.15%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.15%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.47%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22561.6 (0.38%) , 85.75 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22845.91
|R2
|23043.63
|R3
|23292.56
|S1
|22399.26
|S2
|22150.33
|S3
|21952.61
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22648.2 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22648.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!