Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22438.5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:40 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 13:40 Nifty 50 was trading at 22438.5 (-0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22588.8 to 22426.75.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 13:40 Nifty 50 was trading at 22438.5 (-0.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22588.8 to 22426.75. Nifty futures are at 22541.7 (-0.15%) & with an open interest change of 5.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22438.5 down -0.17% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22426.75 and high of 22588.8

06 May 2024, 01:20 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20891.3 (-0.33%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22487.35 (-0.24%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:48948.35, (-0.33%)

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:363.6

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:127.6

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22700.0, Price:254.05

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:264.55

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:122.15

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:307.15

06 May 2024, 12:30 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22628.0 (0.23%) with an open interest change of 4.55% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

06 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Pritika Auto Industries (29.8)

Rbm Infracon (506.15)

UJAAS ENERGY ORD (39.8)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Semac Consultants (2102.85)

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps (481.55)

Tips Films (645.15)

06 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20912.25 (-0.23%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22551.95 (0.05%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:49065.2, (-0.23%)

06 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:357.5

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:125.95

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22700.0, Price:249.0

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:263.3

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:120.55

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22700.0, Price:354.0

06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Coal India (22585545), State Bank Of India (19428053) and Tata Steel (15973796)

06 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 06 May 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2210),Grasim Industries (2487),

Low: ,

06 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22592.0 (0.07%) with an open interest change of 5.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

06 May 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.72

06 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, Infosys

Losers: Titan Company, Coal India, Adani Enterprises

06 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MNC at (0.81%), NIFTY Realty at (0.7%) & NIFTY PVT Bank at (0.47%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-2.15%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-2.15%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.47%) are currently the low performing sectors

06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22561.6 (0.38%) , 85.75 points higher than the previous closing.

06 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122845.91R223043.63 R323292.56
S122399.26 S222150.33 S321952.61
06 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22648.2 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22648.2.

