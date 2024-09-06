Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25145.1 (-0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25275.45 to 25127.75.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25145.1 (-0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25275.45 to 25127.75. Nifty futures are at 25236.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.38% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125273.51R225348.33 R325421.21
S125125.81 S225052.93 S324978.11
06 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25198.7 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,198.7. This figure indicates the overall performance of the index, reflecting the market's movement and investor sentiment for that day.

