Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23992.55 (-0.26%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24382.6 to 23960.4.