Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23992.55 (-0.26%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24382.6 to 23960.4. Nifty futures are at 24056.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -9.07% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24305.34
|R2
|24555.07
|R3
|24727.54
|S1
|23883.14
|S2
|23710.67
|S3
|23460.94
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24055.6 on the last trading day
