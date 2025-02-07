Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23603.35 (-0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23773.55 to 23556.25. Nifty futures are at 23688.90 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 1.03% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23794.49
|R2
|23892.67
|R3
|24011.79
|S1
|23577.19
|S2
|23458.07
|S3
|23359.89
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,696.30. This reflects the index's performance and market sentiment at that time. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days, identify trends, and consider external factors influencing market movements.