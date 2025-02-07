Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23603.35 (-0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23773.55 to 23556.25.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23603.35 (-0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23773.55 to 23556.25. Nifty futures are at 23688.90 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 1.03% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123794.49R223892.67 R324011.79
S123577.19 S223458.07 S323359.89
07 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23696.30 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,696.30. This reflects the index's performance and market sentiment at that time. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days, identify trends, and consider external factors influencing market movements.

