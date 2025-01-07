Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 7, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23616.05 (-1.62%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24089.95 to 23551.9. Nifty futures are at 23721.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.36% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24212.5
|R2
|24420.25
|R3
|24750.55
|S1
|23674.45
|S2
|23344.15
|S3
|23136.4
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24004.75. This figure indicates the index's performance and overall market sentiment, reflecting the value of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A close at this level suggests market stability or a specific trend that investors and analysts will be keen to interpret in the context of economic indicators and corporate earnings. For a more detailed analysis, one would typically look at the day’s trading volume, sector performance, and any relevant news influencing market conditions.