Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22821.4 (0.89%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22910.15 to 22642.6. Nifty futures are at 22899.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.98% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22620.35 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22620.35 on the last trading day.