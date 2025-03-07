Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22544.70 (0.93%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22556.45 to 22245.85. Nifty futures are at 22620.95 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 1.54% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22513.89
|R2
|22690.47
|R3
|22824.49
|S1
|22203.29
|S2
|22069.27
|S3
|21892.69
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,337.30. This closing price reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment at that time. For further analysis, it would be important to look at factors such as market trends, sector performances, and any significant news that may have influenced this closing figure.