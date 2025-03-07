Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22544.70 (0.93%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22556.45 to 22245.85.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22544.70 (0.93%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22556.45 to 22245.85. Nifty futures are at 22620.95 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 1.54% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122513.89R222690.47 R322824.49
S122203.29 S222069.27 S321892.69
07 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22337.30 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,337.30. This closing price reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment at that time. For further analysis, it would be important to look at factors such as market trends, sector performances, and any significant news that may have influenced this closing figure.

