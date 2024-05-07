Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹22295.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22295.55 (-0.66%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22499.05 to 22232.05. Nifty futures are at 22379.95 (-0.75%) & with an open interest change of 0.34% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:250.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:80.85
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23500.0, Price:20.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:372.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:175.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:427.85
Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22368.6 (-0.81%) with an open interest change of 0.81% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Drone Destination (275.8)
Raj Television Network (104.6)
Tara Chand Logistic Solutions (388.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Indo Tech Transformers (1487.5)
Wonder Electricals (1121)
Macpower Cnc Machines (1378.65)
Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20629.35 (-1.13%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22126.3 (-1.78%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48320.35, (-1.13%)
Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:265.1
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23500.0, Price:20.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:86.0
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:362.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:172.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:317.65
Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today ITC (14165545), Tata Steel (14025791) and Coal India (6502791)
Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22459.25 (-0.4%) with an open interest change of 1.06% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.58
Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Nestle India
Losers: HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Auto
Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY FMCG at (1.41%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (0.61%) & NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.52%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.52%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22489.75 (0.21%) , 47.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22573.29
|R2
|22670.72
|R3
|22752.64
|S1
|22393.94
|S2
|22312.02
|S3
|22214.59
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22475.85 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22475.85.
