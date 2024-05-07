Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22295.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22295.55 (-0.66%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22499.05 to 22232.05. Nifty futures are at 22379.95 (-0.75%) & with an open interest change of 0.34% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:250.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:80.85
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23500.0, Price:20.1
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:372.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:175.0
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:427.85
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22368.6 (-0.81%) with an open interest change of 0.81% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Drone Destination (275.8)
Raj Television Network (104.6)
Tara Chand Logistic Solutions (388.9)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Indo Tech Transformers (1487.5)
Wonder Electricals (1121)
Macpower Cnc Machines (1378.65)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live:
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20629.35 (-1.13%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22126.3 (-1.78%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:48320.35, (-1.13%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today ITC (14165545), Tata Steel (14025791) and Coal India (6502791)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22459.25 (-0.4%) with an open interest change of 1.06% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.58
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Nestle India
Losers: HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Auto
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY FMCG at (1.41%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (0.61%) & NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.52%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.52%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22489.75 (0.21%) , 47.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22573.29
|R2
|22670.72
|R3
|22752.64
|S1
|22393.94
|S2
|22312.02
|S3
|22214.59
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22475.85.
