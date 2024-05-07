Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22295.55

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22295.55 (-0.66%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22499.05 to 22232.05.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 12:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22295.55 (-0.66%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22499.05 to 22232.05. Nifty futures are at 22379.95 (-0.75%) & with an open interest change of 0.34% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:250.9

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23000.0, Price:80.85

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23500.0, Price:20.1

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:372.0

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:175.0

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22600.0, Price:427.85

07 May 2024, 12:30 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22368.6 (-0.81%) with an open interest change of 0.81% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

07 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates:

Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.

Drone Destination (275.8)

Raj Television Network (104.6)

Tara Chand Logistic Solutions (388.9)

Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.

Indo Tech Transformers (1487.5)

Wonder Electricals (1121)

Macpower Cnc Machines (1378.65)

07 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today

Nifty 50 Share Price Live:

Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.

NIFTY 500, Price:20629.35 (-1.13%)

NIFTY Auto, Price:22126.3 (-1.78%)

NIFTY Bank, Price:48320.35, (-1.13%)

07 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.

CALL:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0 , Price:265.1

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:23500.0, Price:20.0

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:86.0

PUT:

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22500.0, Price:362.9

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:172.9

Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22400.0, Price:317.65

07 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today ITC (14165545), Tata Steel (14025791) and Coal India (6502791)

07 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22459.25 (-0.4%) with an open interest change of 1.06% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

07 May 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.58

07 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Nestle India

Losers: HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Auto

07 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY FMCG at (1.41%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (0.61%) & NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.56%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.52%), NIFTY Metal at (-0.52%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.46%) are currently the low performing sectors

07 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22489.75 (0.21%) , 47.05 points higher than the previous closing.

07 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122573.29R222670.72 R322752.64
S122393.94 S222312.02 S322214.59
07 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22475.85 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22475.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.