Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25071.95

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25071.95 (0.23%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25143 to 25049.9. Nifty futures are at 25249.9 (0.3%) & with an open interest change of 0.99% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys
Losers: Titan Company, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bharat Electronics
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.97%), NIFTY Realty at (0.67%) & NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.58%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.42%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.42%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25084.1 (0.34%) , 85.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25501.16
|R2
|25752.23
|R3
|26019.41
|S1
|24982.91
|S2
|24715.73
|S3
|24464.66
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,250.1. This figure reflects the index's performance and overall market sentiment for that day.