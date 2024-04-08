Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 08 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:20 Nifty 50 was trading at 22513.7 (0%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22513.7 to 22513.7. Nifty futures are at 22595.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.27% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Nifty 50 opened at 22513.7 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22558.96
|R2
|22603.28
|R3
|22668.96
|S1
|22448.96
|S2
|22383.28
|S3
|22338.96
The Nifty 50 closed at 22514.65 on the last day, indicating a specific value for that day's trading session.
