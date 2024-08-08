Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24248.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24221 (-0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24260.05 to 24220.9. Nifty futures are at 24251.0 (-0.47%) & with an open interest change of 0.37% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.14%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.04%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.03%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.92%), NIFTY IT at (-0.92%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.81%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24248.55 (-0.2%) , -48.8 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24158.54
|R2
|24324.52
|R3
|24311.34
|S1
|24005.74
|S2
|24018.92
|S3
|23852.94
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23992.55.