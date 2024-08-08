Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24248.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24221 (-0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24260.05 to 24220.9.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24221 (-0.31%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24260.05 to 24220.9. Nifty futures are at 24251.0 (-0.47%) & with an open interest change of 0.37% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (0.14%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.04%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.03%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.92%), NIFTY IT at (-0.92%), NIFTY PSE at (-0.81%) are currently the low performing sectors

08 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24248.55 (-0.2%) , -48.8 points lower than the previous closing.

08 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124158.54R224324.52 R324311.34
S124005.74 S224018.92 S323852.94
08 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23992.55 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23992.55.

