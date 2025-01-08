Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23746.65

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23679.35 (-0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23751.85 to 23676.6.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 8, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23679.35 (-0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23751.85 to 23676.6. Nifty futures are at 23755.0 (-0.17%) & with an open interest change of 0.63% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.79%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.53%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.46%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-1.11%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-1.11%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.79%) are currently the low performing sectors

08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23746.65 (0.16%) , 38.75 points higher than the previous closing.

08 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123728.24R223840.42 R323885.64
S123570.84 S223525.62 S323413.44
08 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23616.05 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23616.05. This figure represents the index's performance on that day, reflecting the overall market sentiment and movement of the constituent stocks. The closing price can indicate market trends and investor confidence, which may be influenced by various economic factors, corporate earnings, and geopolitical events.

