Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24329.45

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24299.05 (-0.1%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24331.05 to 24283.1. Nifty futures are at 24353.95 (-0.1%) & with an open interest change of 0.03% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.67%), NIFTY PSE at (0.62%) & NIFTY FMCG at (0.59%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.96%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.96%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.52%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24329.45 (0.02%) , 5.6 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24387.15
|R2
|24472.15
|R3
|24581.3
|S1
|24193.0
|S2
|24083.85
|S3
|23998.85
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24302.15 on the last trading day.