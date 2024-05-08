Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22302.5 (-0.62%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22499.05 to 22232.05. Nifty futures are at 22381.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.99% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22550.49
|R2
|22658.27
|R3
|22817.49
|S1
|22283.49
|S2
|22124.27
|S3
|22016.49
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22442.7 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22442.7.