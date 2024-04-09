Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22708.55 (0.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22765.3 to 22705.8. Nifty futures are at 22780.85 (0.14%) & with an open interest change of 0.7% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Realty at (2.03%), NIFTY Auto at (0.6%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.18%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.18%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22666.3 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22623.89
|R2
|22734.07
|R3
|22770.84
|S1
|22476.94
|S2
|22440.17
|S3
|22329.99
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22513.7.
