Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22708.55 (0.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22765.3 to 22705.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22708.55 (0.19%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22765.3 to 22705.8. Nifty futures are at 22780.85 (0.14%) & with an open interest change of 0.7% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Realty at (2.03%), NIFTY Auto at (0.6%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.53%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.18%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.18%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors

09 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22666.3 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

09 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122623.89R222734.07 R322770.84
S122476.94 S222440.17 S322329.99
09 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22513.7 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22513.7.

