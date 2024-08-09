Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24386.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24346.35 (0.95%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24387.35 to 24315.9. Nifty futures are at 24372.3 (0.98%) & with an open interest change of -2.11% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.87%), NIFTY PSE at (1.49%) & NIFTY India Digital at (1.4%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24386.85 (1.12%) , 269.85 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24398.76
|R2
|24500.03
|R3
|24659.56
|S1
|24137.96
|S2
|23978.43
|S3
|23877.16
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24297.5.