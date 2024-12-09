Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24633.9

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 9, 2024: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24681.6 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24683.05 to 24621.85. Nifty futures are at 24751.65 (-0.13%) & with an open interest change of 0.03% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.66%), NIFTY PSE at (0.58%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.41%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.56%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (-1.56%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24633.9 (-0.18%) , -43.9 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24766.14
|R2
|24823.87
|R3
|24896.69
|S1
|24635.59
|S2
|24562.77
|S3
|24505.04
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,708.4. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index, which represents a diversified portfolio of stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The close price can indicate overall market sentiment and investor confidence, influenced by various factors such as economic data, corporate earnings, and global market trends. Further analysis would be required to understand the specific drivers behind this closing figure and its implications for future market movements.