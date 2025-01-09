Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23674.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23618.45 (-0.3%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.5 to 23607.75.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23618.45 (-0.3%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.5 to 23607.75. Nifty futures are at 23702.5 (-0.33%) & with an open interest change of 0.35% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (0.35%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.06%) & NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.72%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.72%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.69%) are currently the low performing sectors

09 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23674.75 (-0.06%) , -14.2 points lower than the previous closing.

09 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123807.79R223907.67 R324063.49
S123552.09 S223396.27 S323296.39
09 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23707.9 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23,707.9. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that particular day. The closing price is a crucial indicator for traders and analysts, as it helps gauge the market's overall trend and direction. Further analysis may be required to understand the factors influencing this closing price, including economic data, corporate earnings, and global market trends.

