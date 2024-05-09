Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22224.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22300.65 (-0.01%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22307.75 to 22224.8. Nifty futures are at 22381.25 (-0.06%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.33%), NIFTY Auto at (1.17%) & NIFTY India Manufacturing at (0.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Infrastructure at (-0.63%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.63%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.25%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22224.8 (-0.35%) , -77.7 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22385.7
|R2
|22468.9
|R3
|22569.15
|S1
|22202.25
|S2
|22102.0
|S3
|22018.8
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22302.5.
