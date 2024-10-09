Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25065.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 25065.8 (0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25065.8 to 25065.8. Nifty futures are at 25131.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.43% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25065.8 (0.21%) , 52.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24974.24
|R2
|25152.72
|R3
|25261.44
|S1
|24687.04
|S2
|24578.32
|S3
|24399.84
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,795.75. This closing figure reflects the overall performance of the index, showcasing the market's trends and investor sentiment on that day.