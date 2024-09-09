Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 09 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24852.15 (-1.17%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25168.75 to 24801.3. Nifty futures are at 24906.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25275.46
|R2
|25405.83
|R3
|25642.91
|S1
|24908.01
|S2
|24670.93
|S3
|24540.56
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,145.1. This figure reflects the index's performance, indicating market sentiment and potential trends within the Indian stock market. Further analysis would be needed to understand the factors influencing this closing price and its implications for investors.