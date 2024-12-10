Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24644.6

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24644.6 (0.1%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24655.2 to 24593.25.

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 10, 2024: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24644.6 (0.1%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24655.2 to 24593.25. Nifty futures are at 24731.95 (0.15%) & with an open interest change of -0.07% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bajaj Auto

10 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.91%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.43%) & NIFTY IT at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.34%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.34%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.25%) are currently the low performing sectors

10 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24652.65 (0.14%) , 33.65 points higher than the previous closing.

10 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124728.51R224779.23 R324853.46
S124603.56 S224529.33 S324478.61
10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24677.8 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,677.8. This figure indicates the performance of the index, reflecting the overall market sentiment and economic conditions. It's important to analyze factors such as market trends, sector performance, and economic indicators that may have influenced this closing price.

