Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23559.95 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23694.50 to 23443.20. Nifty futures are at 23614.95 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23717.5
|R2
|23831.65
|R3
|23968.8
|S1
|23466.2
|S2
|23329.05
|S3
|23214.9
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 23603.35. This figure indicates the performance of the index, reflecting the overall sentiment and trends in the Indian stock market. The closing price serves as a key indicator for investors and analysts to assess market movements and make informed decisions.