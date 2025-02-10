Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23559.95 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23694.50 to 23443.20.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23559.95 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23694.50 to 23443.20. Nifty futures are at 23614.95 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123717.5R223831.65 R323968.8
S123466.2 S223329.05 S323214.9
10 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23603.35 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at a price of 23603.35. This figure indicates the performance of the index, reflecting the overall sentiment and trends in the Indian stock market. The closing price serves as a key indicator for investors and analysts to assess market movements and make informed decisions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.