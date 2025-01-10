Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Hello User
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23526.5 (-0.69%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.5 to 23503.05.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23526.5 (-0.69%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23689.5 to 23503.05. Nifty futures are at 23648.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 5.23% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123751.29R223813.62 R323937.74
S123564.84 S223440.72 S323378.39
10 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23688.95 on the last trading day

As of the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23688.95. This marks a significant point in the index's performance, reflecting market sentiment and economic conditions. Investors should consider this closing price in the context of recent trends, overall market performance, and any relevant economic indicators or news that may have influenced trading activities.

