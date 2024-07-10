Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24433.2 (0.46%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24443.6 to 24331.9. Nifty futures are at 24485.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.64% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24398.8
|R2
|24477.05
|R3
|24510.5
|S1
|24287.1
|S2
|24253.65
|S3
|24175.4
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24320.55 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24320.55 on the last trading day.