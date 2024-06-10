Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23290.15 (2.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23320.2 to 22789.05. Nifty futures are at 23325.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.56% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23164.71
|R2
|23508.03
|R3
|23695.86
|S1
|22633.56
|S2
|22445.73
|S3
|22102.41
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22821.4 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index had a closing price of 22821.4.