Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23290.15 (2.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23320.2 to 22789.05.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23290.15 (2.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23320.2 to 22789.05. Nifty futures are at 23325.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.56% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123164.71R223508.03 R323695.86
S122633.56 S222445.73 S322102.41
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22821.4 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index had a closing price of 22821.4.

