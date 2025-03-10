Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22552.50 (0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22633.80 to 22464.75.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22552.50 (0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22633.80 to 22464.75. Nifty futures are at 22649.95 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.28% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22544.70 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,544.70. This figure reflects the index's performance on that day, indicating market sentiment and trends among the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can be analyzed in the context of previous performance, market conditions, and economic indicators to assess overall market health and investor confidence.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.