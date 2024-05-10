Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 21957.5 (-1.55%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22307.75 to 21932.4. Nifty futures are at 22075.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 12.32% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
10 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22429.36
|R2
|22556.23
|R3
|22804.71
|S1
|22054.01
|S2
|21805.53
|S3
|21678.66
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22302.5 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22302.5.